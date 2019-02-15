English
    Bigg Boss 6's Adam Pasha Walks Out Of Takadhimita; To File Complaint Against Anchor Akul Balaji

    By
    |

    Adam Pasha became a regional sensation when he appeared on season 6 of Bigg Boss. He created headlines by becoming the first member of the LGBTQIA community to take part in a Kannada reality show. By opening up about the identity-related struggles and discrimination he has endured, Adam soon became a fans' favorite. However, he did not survive inside the glass house for long. He was next seen in Colors Kannada's dancing reality show Takadhimita. It's been only two weeks since the show aired and it has gotten involved in a controversy. Adam Pasha has walked out of the show due to alleged gender-related discrimination. Also, he has decided to file a complaint against the anchor Akul Balaji.

    Bigg Boss 6s Adam Pasha Walks Out Of Takadhimita

    Apparently, the host Akul made fun of Adam by targeting his gender. Not just that, the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant has also said that the director of the show, Shraddha threatened him of elimination despite fans' votes. He told Filmibeat Kannada that he is deeply hurt by the humiliation and wants to file a police complaint against Akul and Shraddha.

    However, Akul Balaji has denied the allegations saying he never said anything of the sort to hurt him. He had no idea about Adam until he appeared on the stage. The anchor further added that whatever he said was all on a funny note as it's an entertainment show and he was only doing his job.

    Talking about the police complaint, Akul said, "Adam can go ahead and file the complaint. I have nothing to worry as the truth will be revealed. If there was any issue, it needs to be brought to the attention of the show makers and they will take a call on the same." He also said that Adam's performance was not good and he knew he would be eliminated this week. The judges had also addressed this.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
