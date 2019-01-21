Bigg Boss 6 Dhanraj Out At Midnight; Akshatha's SHOCKING Details On Relationship With Rakesh!

On Her Relationship With Rakesh

Akshatha and Rakesh' relationship was one of the most talked about topics from Bigg Boss 6. After her elimination, while talking to First News, the former Bigg Boss contestant finally opened up about her much confused bond with Raskesh. She said, she and Rakesh only had an emotional connect. Akshatha further added that she saw her mother in him!

Unhappy With Projection Of Her Identity

Akshatha is a married woman. She she and Rakesh got close on the show, rumors stared to make rounds that they were beyond just friends. Talking about this she said, she wasn't bothered by the relationship she held with Rakesh, but she's unhappy about how it was projected to the audience.

Regrets Going To Bigg Boss

She further added that she regrets participation in Bigg Boss. Akshatha said until she was out, she had no idea as to how she was being portrayed on the television. She also used the opportunity to question the makers for biased with regarding to showcasing only her relationship with Rakesh in a bad light.

'I Want To Slap Kavitha'

Expressing her anger over the fellow contestant Kavitha, Akshatha said she wants to slap her once she's out of the show as she was the one who began the rumors about her relationship with Rakesh! However, she also said that she has no plans for keeping in touch or meeting with any of her fellow contestants except Jayashree.