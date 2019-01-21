Bigg Boss 6 Dhanraj Out At Midnight; Akshatha's SHOCKING Details On Relationship With Rakesh!

English
    There is only a week left until the fate of the contestants in Bigg Boss 6 will be decided. However, there was a bomb dropped last night much before the grand finale. One of the final contestants was sent home and it's none other than Dhanraj. In the shocking midnight elimination, the contestant was woken up and asked to leave the glass house. Dhanraj's fans are upset about Bigg Boss's decision! As how of, Naveen, Shashi, Kavitha, Andy and Rashmi will be contesting among one another for the grand Bigg Boss 6 trophy. Meanwhile, Akshatha Pandavapura, who was eliminated last week, has revealed some shocking details about her relationship with Rakesh. Read below..

    On Her Relationship With Rakesh

    Akshatha and Rakesh' relationship was one of the most talked about topics from Bigg Boss 6. After her elimination, while talking to First News, the former Bigg Boss contestant finally opened up about her much confused bond with Raskesh. She said, she and Rakesh only had an emotional connect. Akshatha further added that she saw her mother in him!

    Unhappy With Projection Of Her Identity

    Akshatha is a married woman. She she and Rakesh got close on the show, rumors stared to make rounds that they were beyond just friends. Talking about this she said, she wasn't bothered by the relationship she held with Rakesh, but she's unhappy about how it was projected to the audience.

    Regrets Going To Bigg Boss

    She further added that she regrets participation in Bigg Boss. Akshatha said until she was out, she had no idea as to how she was being portrayed on the television. She also used the opportunity to question the makers for biased with regarding to showcasing only her relationship with Rakesh in a bad light.

    'I Want To Slap Kavitha'

    Expressing her anger over the fellow contestant Kavitha, Akshatha said she wants to slap her once she's out of the show as she was the one who began the rumors about her relationship with Rakesh! However, she also said that she has no plans for keeping in touch or meeting with any of her fellow contestants except Jayashree.

    bigg boss 6 sudeep
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
