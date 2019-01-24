Bigg Boss 6's Dhanraj Refuses To Reveal The Secret; Says His Elimination Wasn't Unfair Decision!

'I Can't Reveal The Secret'

Everybody including Dhanraj though that he would make to top five and would be a part of the finale. However, he got eliminated after completing 92 days in the house. When he was asked what is the secret behind surviving in the house, Dhanraj refused to reveal the secret saying, he can't answer the question as he didn't win. He said, the winner should be asked the question.

On Bigg Boss 6 Being Unfair

Ever since he got eliminated, social media is flooded with Tweets and comments saying, Bigg Boss' decision was unfair. But, Dhanraj doesn't agree with that. He says Bigg Boss gave him a break and helped him gain popularity by keeping him inside the house for so long. He's greatful for it. However, his journey ended at that and he had to come out.

'Toughest Moment Of My Life'

When Dhanraj was asked if it was one of the toughest moment of his life, he said yes. He further added, "I Was Confident I would stay- when I saw the photos with all the memories, didn't know I would go. I worried more about others. Didn't know if it was dream or real. Couldn't digest the elimination."

'Told My Wife To Not Give Interviews'

Apparently, even before he entered the house, he told his wife not to give any interviews while inside the glass house as people might feel it's a strategy. He also said that he had decided not to interact with the media irrespective of how many days he survived in the house.

'I Did My Responsibility'

He said he did his responsibility while inside the house. But, he feels he should have stayed until finale. The fact that he was out of the show only 6 days before the finale bothers him a lot. He said, "But I am happy about people's response. I wanted to cry of happiness."

Worried About Others

