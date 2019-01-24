Bigg Boss 6's Dhanraj Refuses To Reveal The Secret; Says His Elimination Wasn't Unfair Decision!
Bigg Boss 6 is only a few days away from announcing its grand winner. Besides a lot of anticipation surrounding the plausible winner, fans on the other hand have expressed disappointment in the show for eliminating one of the most deserving contestants. In a mid night elimination that took place three days ago, Dhanraj was sent home. In a recent interview with First News, Dhanraj spoke in detail about his journey in Bigg Boss 6. However, there was a secret that he refused to reveal and also went on to say that his elimination was not an unfair decision. Here's what he had to say
'I Can't Reveal The Secret'
Everybody including Dhanraj though that he would make to top five and would be a part of the finale. However, he got eliminated after completing 92 days in the house. When he was asked what is the secret behind surviving in the house, Dhanraj refused to reveal the secret saying, he can't answer the question as he didn't win. He said, the winner should be asked the question.
On Bigg Boss 6 Being Unfair
Ever since he got eliminated, social media is flooded with Tweets and comments saying, Bigg Boss' decision was unfair. But, Dhanraj doesn't agree with that. He says Bigg Boss gave him a break and helped him gain popularity by keeping him inside the house for so long. He's greatful for it. However, his journey ended at that and he had to come out.
'Toughest Moment Of My Life'
When Dhanraj was asked if it was one of the toughest moment of his life, he said yes. He further added, "I Was Confident I would stay- when I saw the photos with all the memories, didn't know I would go. I worried more about others. Didn't know if it was dream or real. Couldn't digest the elimination."
'Told My Wife To Not Give Interviews'
Apparently, even before he entered the house, he told his wife not to give any interviews while inside the glass house as people might feel it's a strategy. He also said that he had decided not to interact with the media irrespective of how many days he survived in the house.
'I Did My Responsibility'
He said he did his responsibility while inside the house. But, he feels he should have stayed until finale. The fact that he was out of the show only 6 days before the finale bothers him a lot. He said, "But I am happy about people's response. I wanted to cry of happiness."
Worried About Others
