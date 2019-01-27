English
    Bigg Boss 6: Fans Bash Sudeep’s Show Calling It FAKE; They Say The Winner Is Already FIXED!

    Kannada reality show Bigg Boss 6 will be ending in a couple of hours. Final three constants Shashi, Naveen and Kavitha are waiting to know which one of them will be taking home the grand trophy. Yesterday, Rashmi and Andy got evicted. However, fans have a different opinion about the show. Firstly, the audience were agitated when Dhanraj was removed from the house during the midnight elimination. And now, while Bigg Boss 6 grand finale is taking place, some of them have taken Twitter to call Sudeep's how fake and are saying that the winner is already fixed! Here's what the viewers have to say!

    @Sahanajs Sagar- "

    The true colors of Bigg Boss 6 have been revealed. Gentleman and good human being Dharaj has fallen prey to this Bigg Boss' cheating. Aren't you ashamed of what you have done? No matter how much one abuses, the makers continue to play dirty. Now that Dhanraj is out of the show, his fans will should vote for Shahshi and Kavi and make them win" - (sic)

    "Watching The Show Is Waste Of Time'

    "Filthy Bigg Boss. Do you have any sense in your head or is it filled with donkey's crap? A man like Dhanraj with good behaviour, humanity has been eliminated. But, you've retained the fatso Andy who already has a case booked under him. It's a waste of time to watch your stupid show. The show should be banned immediately" - (sic)

    @Ashwin_sy & @arvindpnr

    "Yes ..this year it was not at all good..zero entertainment #biggboss6" & "@KicchaSudeep @biggbosskanada #biggboss6 it would be total failure if #Naveenthesinger wins, #kannada biggboss is a fixed realty show."

    @bharathdev18

    "@KicchaSudeep sir today #dhanraj was Eliminated I think this was not according to the vote results we need ur opinion #colourskannada #BiggBossKannada #biggboss6" - (sic)

    @Kushal Hiremath -

    "He is one of the deserved person big boss fixing show. So sad Dhanraj is deserve conestant, thumba bejar aguthe, very goof hearted person. Kind. Sudeep should be ashamed to be a part of a fixing show." - (sic)

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
