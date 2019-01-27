Bigg Boss 6 Grand Finale : Here’s Who Twitterati Thinks Would Win Sudeep’s Show!

Is It Shashi?

Considering multiple polls, tweet responses and dissections from the social media users, a majority chunk of people are seen batting for Shashi. It is evident that Shashi's charm, attitude, involvement in household activities, participation in tasks and ownership in dealing issues amongst housemates have won quite some accolades amongst the audience.

Fans Predict

Shashi is closely followed by Naveen Sajju, the contestant who has impressed both housemates and audience through his singing capability. Though Naveen stands second amongst the three, some section of twitteraties feel that Naveen's attitude of "Water droplets on Lotus" doesn't make him the deserving contestant to secure a berth as the finalist. Despite the fact that Naveen entertained the housemates with his songs and has had an active participation throughout, his lack of presence at crunch situations and serious tiff offs at house, hasn't made him a winner amongst the said lot.

Kavitha Might Emerge Winner

Trailing the pack from the last is Kavitha Gowda. An equally deserving contestant when tasks are considered but it's her personal gameplay with a couple of contestants and her approach towards the game hasn't earned great fan following. She doesn't seem to be leading from the housemates stand point nor from the twitteraties perspective.

Kichha Supports Naveen

A few users felt that the dynamic anchor of the show, Kichcha Sudeepa seems to be taking the side of Naveen indirectly and it appears that the winner of the show is looking quite evident as he is being laterally elevated by the actor.

Housemates Support

This clearly appeared to be a one-sided match as a majority of them vouched their support for Naveen for being a sweet and a friendly contestant without troubling any fellow contestant or poking in one's business. This could as well have quite an impact on the final result.