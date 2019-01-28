Bigg Boss 6 Kannada Runner-up: The Journey Of Nonchalant Naveen!

The Personal Journey

Naveen, who hailed from a certain district was passionate about singing and is known for Expressive Singing (Bhaavageethe). His voice resembles that of the legendary singer, C. Ashwath and the latter is a dronacharya kind of teacher to the former. Not too late did the Kannada Industry find out a talented singer in him and it was director Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame who brought this talent to the limelight with Ede Olagina Tama Tama Tamate song. Pawan Kumar, in an interview had once told that, it was a difficult experience for the music director, Naveen and himself to get the diction right for the song and at one point of time, Naveen was clearly irked by the perfection. From then, Naveen has established himself as a singer and a music director in general and inside the house in particular.

Naveen's Subtle Approach Towards the Game

Naveen was never involved in any fights inside the house and never did he try to pacify contestants who were involved in one. In most instances, it appeared that he was for himself and situations like these never perturbed him.

A lot of social media folks expressed that Naveen is a safe-game player and that is not what it takes for a contestant to earn a berth in finale. Though he was entertaining with his strong forte of music, his overall entertainment quotient, participation skills and presence inside the house was not too impressive, feels the twitteraties. This once, was highlighted by Kichcha Sudeepa during his weekend chit chat session with the housemates.

First Among The Conestants To Qualify

Naveen was the very first contestant to secure the spot into the finale and thus, was able to captain the house during the 12th and 13th week of show. Though there have been no major controversies on the talented contestant, there have been no impactful take away from him either.

The Final Lap

While the bigger segment of social media was seen rooting for Shashi, the housemates were batting for Naveen and even, it appeared that the latter was pretty confident about the people's verdict.