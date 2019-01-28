Bigg Boss 6 Kannada Second Runner-up: The Formidable Kavitha!

It can be remarked as a terrific achievement by Kavitha to have occupied the 3rd spot amongst 20-odd contestants. Surviving till the end by defeating the likes of Rapid Rashmi, Akshatha Pandavapura, Dhanraj, Rakesh etc. was no mean task and it only proved that the mental & physical power along with the game plan by the TV serial artist was phenomenal.

Kavitha’s Highs & Lows

Much similar to Shashi, Kavitha too was accused of being safe in a certain group which was often being brought into scrutiny. Her proximity with Shashi and the supposed “not-just-a-co-contestant” kind of relationship was often a butt of many controversies and murmurs.

It was her tiff off with Andy during a certain elimination process which remained as one of the infamous takeaways of the show. Kavitha’s assurance of devoting 10 minutes of time a day to Andy for personal chit chat and not honoring the same, created a lot of stir amongst the housemates and audience. This dented the credibility of the tall and swanky contestant.

A lot of drama, fights and controversies unfolded due to the said focal point. Though Kavitha was at loggerheads with Andy, she pacified the situation before the fag end of the show and appeared to be at good books with all.

Kavitha is known for her upright nature who laces facts and counters to people right at their faces who point mistakes towards her.

She earned the chance of steering the house as the captain during its 7th week and the performance was neither too commendable nor too atrocious.



Professional Life

Kavitha entered the industry as an aspiring actress and has managed to appear in both silver and small screen. She is famously known for her Chinnu/Lakshmi character in Lakshmi Baramma, a daily soap which is still being aired in Colors TV. Post the popularity in her debut vehicle, she bagged the offer for the hit movie, Srinivasa Kalyana movie where she was part of a small role. Later, the finale contestant migrated her territory to Tamil serials and has appeared in the neighboring state as well.



