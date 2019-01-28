Bigg Boss 6 Kannada Winner: Shashi's Journey!

The Shashi-Kavitha Story

A step further to the group, Shashi and Kavitha were spotted spending lot of personal time in knowing about each other and sharing lighter moments. It appeared that both contestants had certain feelings for one another.

It was during the infamous Kavitha-Andy saga where Shashi proved that he is a man of short-temper. His temper shot up like an ISRO rocket where he yelled in general and fisted the bathroom door real hard. This resulted in a mild wreckage of his hand which came as a life lesson as well.

As a Captain

Shashi earned the chance of captaining the house during its 5th week where it was both boon and bane for him. He had the opportunity of learning from previous captains' mistakes while the housemates too had the edge of troubling him over with experiences as it was 5 long weeks. Few contestants weren't keen on adhering to the captain's words and rules which ended up as an average affair of captaincy by the end of the week.

Personal Life

The handsome hunk entered the house under the common man quota where it is said that he is a part-time actor who has appeared in a couple of movies. Shashi is an agriculturist by profession and has been proved in more than a couple instances inside the house. Be it his information and tips of plants and edible leaves or his accurate dissection of cow manure which determined the cow's health, he appeared to be an agriculturist by passion as well as profession.