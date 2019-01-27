Bigg Boss 6 Live Updates: Rashmi & Andy Eliminates; Here’s What To Expect From Grand Finale!

Yet another season Kannada Bigg Boss come to an end. After over 3 months of contesting, Kavitha, Shashi and Naveen have made their way to the grand finale of Season 6. Today, their fate will be decided and one of them is going to take home the grand prize. Yesterday, Rashmi and Andy got eliminated. Yesterday, episode was kick-started with some bind-blowing performances by the former contestants. The viewers also were taken through their journey in the glass house. We need to wait and watch what today's episode had to offer us. Watch the space below for all the live updates from Bigg Boss 6 grand finale!

#Kiccha Sudeep Meet The Finalists' Family

Kichha Sudeep interacts with the family members of the finalists. He asks them who among Shashi, Kavitha and Naveen might win.

#Kavitha's Confession & Andy Cracks Up

While Kavitha Gowda from inside the house confesses that she could have helped Andy out when he needed her, Andy recollects the funny moments during his journey inside the house and cracks the viewers up!

#Andy Calls Himself A Winner

Talking to Sudeep Andy says as to how he never did anything wrong. He also said that he didn't cry during his elimination as he didn't want to bow down before the the other three finalists. "I have learned a lot and changed", he said.

#Dhanraj Thanks Bigg Boss

Though Dhanraj got eliminated only a few days before the finale, he has no qualsm with the show. Sudeep calls him on the stage to award him with a fun award. Dhanraj thanks the show for helping him gain recognition.

#Chandan Shetty's Grand Performance

Bigg Boss 5 winner and music sensation Chanan Shetty graces Bigg Boss 6 finale and sets the stage abaze with his beats. He seeks Sudeep's blessings after the perforance. talks about his new single.

#Kavitha Out- Second Runner Up

Finally, one of the final three constestants, Kavitha Gowda, has been voted out of the show. As she walks out of the house, Naveen and Shashi continue to fight for the trophy.