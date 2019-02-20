Bigg Boss 6 Winner Shashi Kumar Keeps Up His Words; Fulfils His New Year Resolution!

The sixth season of Kannada Bigg Boss continues to be in the news even today, despite ending nearly a month ago. While some of the contestants such as Andy and Rashmi have made headlines outside the house too for all the wrong reasons, Shashi Kumar, who was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 6 has kept up his words by performing a good deed. For the uninitiated, when he was inside the glass house, as a part of his new year resolution, Shashi had said that he along with five more people would become an organ donor once the show ends. And, he has kept up his words!

As promised, Shashi has signed up for organ donation at Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. Also, he has donated blood along with five other family members of his. They have too become organ donors. By fulfilling his promise, Shashi has yet again emerged as the fans' favorite. Following his win, the agriculture specialist has been receiving a lot of offers from the showbiz world, owing to his good looks and charming personality.

However, he is being choosy about his roles and has expressed desire in focusing more on what he does best, farming. Shashi's charm, attitude, involvement in household activities, participation in tasks and ownership in dealing issues amongst housemates won accolades amongst the audience.

Upon visiting his farm after exiting the show, Shashi told in an interview, "My farm which Took lot of time and energy to prepare and turn into a proper farming land because of uneven surface but now it's a beautiful farm with multiple yielding incomes maintained using rain water harvested tank. Grow more crops Feel proud that We feed the world."