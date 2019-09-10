Bigg Boss 7 Kannada To Have Celebrity Contestants Only! Sudeep To Host 15 Stars From Cinema & TV
One of the most-watched and talked-about reality shows of Kannada, Bigg Boss is returning with a new season. Unlike the previous seasons, Season 7 will only consist of celebrities. Confirming the news, Parameshwar Gundkal, cluster business head of the channel, told Times of India that they have settled for a celebs-only format following a huge demand for prominent names from the viewers' end. The show hosted by Sandalwood actor Sudeep will consist of stars from cinema, television and, politics. Read further...
A Different Theme For BB7!
Only Season 6 of Bigg Boss Kannada featured a large number of commoners. Parameshwar stated, "The air that celebrities have around them piques the curiosity of audiences and there is no denying that there is an increased interest in knowing more about the lives of established names."
15 Stars From Various Spheres
The upcoming season already sounds fun as it is said to showcase stars from various fields. Parameshwar told Season 7 is going to be exclusively with celebrities. A total of 15 participants from television, cinema and politics will be featured on the show.
Promo Out On September 13
Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the promo of Bigg Boss 7. According to reports, the promo will be shot on September 11 and will go on air on September 13. "Sudeep is best known for his straight-forwardness and wit. We will showcase this in the promo in an innovative way," Parameshwar added.
Controversy Ain't Their Aim
Bigg Boss is undeniably, one of the most controversial Indian shows we have come across. This applies to the Kannada version, too, which has been subjected to severe criticism for showcasing a lot of controversial content. However, Parameshwar says their aim isn't to stir controversy, but, to provide healthy entertainment.