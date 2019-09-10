Bigg Boss 7 Kannada To Have Celebrity Contestants Only! Sudeep To Host 15 Stars From Cinema & TV

A Different Theme For BB7!

Only Season 6 of Bigg Boss Kannada featured a large number of commoners. Parameshwar stated, "The air that celebrities have around them piques the curiosity of audiences and there is no denying that there is an increased interest in knowing more about the lives of established names."

15 Stars From Various Spheres

The upcoming season already sounds fun as it is said to showcase stars from various fields. Parameshwar told Season 7 is going to be exclusively with celebrities. A total of 15 participants from television, cinema and politics will be featured on the show.

Promo Out On September 13

Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the promo of Bigg Boss 7. According to reports, the promo will be shot on September 11 and will go on air on September 13. "Sudeep is best known for his straight-forwardness and wit. We will showcase this in the promo in an innovative way," Parameshwar added.

Controversy Ain't Their Aim

Bigg Boss is undeniably, one of the most controversial Indian shows we have come across. This applies to the Kannada version, too, which has been subjected to severe criticism for showcasing a lot of controversial content. However, Parameshwar says their aim isn't to stir controversy, but, to provide healthy entertainment.