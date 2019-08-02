Bigg Boss’ Huccha Venkat Gives Rashmika Mandanna ‘A Last Warning’; Asks Her To Apologize To The Fans

Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Prior to the release of her latest film Dear Comrade, in an interview she said that she finds speaking Kannada difficult. This statement of hers wasn't well-accepted by any including her fans, who called her word 'Anti-Kannada' in nature. Even Sandalwood's senior actor Jaggesh spoke about this on a public platform, encouraging the pro-Kannadigas. Just when we thought it couldn't get more intense, Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Huccha Venkat has given Rashmika Mandanna a last warning. Also, he's told her to apologise to the fans.

Venkat has his own YouTube channel. A few days ago, when Rashmika Mandanna's alleged 'Anti-Kannada' comments were all over the internet, Venkat also posted a video on his channel, literally roasting the actress.

He starts off by addressing her comment. "This is for Rashmika Mandanna. She has told in a recent interview that she finds it hard to speak Kannada. How can she say so being a Kannadiga herself? I have seen her speak in English most of the times."

"Kannada is her mother tongue. She hails from Coorg. Kodava people speak such beautiful Kannada. Besides my fans in Mandya, I receive a lot of love and support from Coorg. I know how people in Kodava community respect and value the language," he further added.

Similar to majority of the people that were agitated with Rashmika, Huccha Venkat also pointed that she rose to fame through a Kannada film. Comparing her with South Indian actress Ramya, he further added that showering love upon other film industry and hating your won wouldn't take them anywhere.

It didn't end there. Huccha Venkat went on to issue a last warning to Rashmika Mandanna and asked hr to apologise to all the fans, whom she has disappointed. However, she hasn't commented or responded to this video.