Bigg Boss Kannada 7: An Entire Episode Wasted Over An Apple! Scripted Or Real?

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada in order to increase the TRP of the reality show decided to introduce a celebrity-only concept in Season 7. Although the audiences weren't too convinced with the idea of eliminating commoners entirely, they gave a thumbs up to the show once it commenced. The show was praised for its outburst of creativity in the first few episodes. But, in the second week, we saw a lot of clashes among the contestants. For instance, the whole of yesterday's episode was wasted over an apple! This is making us question the authenticity of the show.

As we know, television fame Sujatha has been named the in-charge of the kitchen. In the last episode, we saw Chaitra Kottur ask Chandan Achar if she can pick an apple from the kitchen. As it was late in the night and Sujatha had been already asleep, Chandan gave Chaitra permission to eat it. However, he told her to inform the in-charge person in the morning.

Later, Chaitra, Chandan and a few more contestants were seen sharing the apple on camera. But, the case of a missing apple got Sujatha agitated in the morning. Before Chaitra could even tell her about eating the apple, Sujatha went on to call the former a 'thief' and 'shameless'.

Deeply hurt by the accusations against her, Chaitra told Sujatha that she had asked for Chandan's permission before eating the apple. She even stated that a few more contestants shared the apple with her.

But, Chandan wasn't willing to accept it. He said Chaitra lacks decency, hence she's dragging him into the issue. When the situation got uglier, an emotional Chaitra broke down in tears.

Bigg Boss isn't new to controversies. The show often sees the contestants fight over petty issues. But, the viewers are wondering if the fight in the Bigg Boss house over an apple was scripted as it was not a big deal.

What do you have to say about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7's latest episode?