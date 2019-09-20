Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants List: Sharmila Mandre Kuri Prathap & VJ Agni To Appear On The Show!
The viewers couldn't wait to learn what the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada has to offer them. Even since the channel dropped the teaser last week and revealed that they would follow a 'celebrity-only' format, several prominent names are making the rounds. It is being said that Sudeep will be hosting a show full of stars and he is thrilled about it. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kannada actress Sharmila Mandre, comedian Kuri Prathap and VJ Agni are a few among the celebrities to appear on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. Read the complete report below.
Sharmila Mandre
After shining bright in the Kannada film industry, actress Sharmila Mandre is all set to make an appearance on the small screen according to Times of India reports. She is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram. We are quite sure that her presence in the glasshouse will definitely help in boosting BB7's TRP.
Kuri Prathap
Kuri Prathap is another known face of Sandalwood, who you could expect to watch on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. He also has a huge fan following and is well known among the circuit of Kannada comedians.
VJ Agni & Neha Patil
Agni started his career in the entertainment world as an anchor, after working several odd jobs before he discovered fame. Speculations are rife that he could be one among the 15 celebrities to appear on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Daily soap actress Neha Patil, known for her television show Janumada Jodi, is also one of the names making the rounds.
To Go On Air In October?
Although the makers haven't officially announced Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 premiere date, rumours are strong that the show will go on air in October.
Are you excited for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7? Which one of your favourite celebrities would you like to see on the show? Let us know in the comments below!