Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants List: Sharmila Mandre Kuri Prathap & VJ Agni To Appear On The Show!

Sharmila Mandre

After shining bright in the Kannada film industry, actress Sharmila Mandre is all set to make an appearance on the small screen according to Times of India reports. She is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram. We are quite sure that her presence in the glasshouse will definitely help in boosting BB7's TRP.

Kuri Prathap

Kuri Prathap is another known face of Sandalwood, who you could expect to watch on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. He also has a huge fan following and is well known among the circuit of Kannada comedians.

VJ Agni & Neha Patil

Agni started his career in the entertainment world as an anchor, after working several odd jobs before he discovered fame. Speculations are rife that he could be one among the 15 celebrities to appear on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Daily soap actress Neha Patil, known for her television show Janumada Jodi, is also one of the names making the rounds.

To Go On Air In October?

Although the makers haven't officially announced Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 premiere date, rumours are strong that the show will go on air in October.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7? Which one of your favourite celebrities would you like to see on the show? Let us know in the comments below!