Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 (Day 2) Highlights: Ravi Belagere To Stay As Guest Till Saturday

Day 2 in the glasshouse saw Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 participants engage in casual conversations as the night approached. Senior journalist Ravi Belagere was seen sharing a few experiences from his rather intriguing work in the field of investigative journalism with fellow inmates. He spoke in detail about the much-controversial shooting of the senior journalist Gowri Lankesh. Around 12 in the night, Ravi Belagere complains of extreme discomfort and requests Bigg Boss for an Ambulance. The other contestants are alarmed by his condition. The senior journalist exits the house to seek medical help.

The night passes and contestants wake up to another day. After the usual morning routine, they are busy in the kitchen as the preparations for breakfast begin. Amidst this, comedian-actor Kuri Prathap is called into the confession room by Bigg Boss.

He is given a riddle in Kannada and asked to translate it in English. Although he finds it hard, in the beginning, he manages to present the riddle before the other participants in English. He says, "Surrounded by white walls with no doors. Spreads all over when dropped." He also reveals the riddle was given to him when he entered the house.

After a while, Bigg Boss gives him another riddle, which read, "Fistful when held and houseful when dropped". While naming egg as the answer to the first question, the contestants successfully crack the second riddle as well. The majority of them guessed it to be a lamp. Bigg Boss congratulates them for guessing both the answers.

As the contestants go about the rest of their day, Ravi Belagere makes a dramatic re-entry into the house. Fellow contestants super excited about Belagere's return, greet him with warm hugs. However, the moment is short-lived as Bigg Boss announces that the senior journalist will have to leave the show as his health wouldn't encourage his participation in the tasks. But he will remain a guest in the Bigg Boss house until Saturday.

By the end of the second day, all the contestants are asked to pick either a yellow or a red coin each from the given box, segregating themselves in two teams. The teams might be formed for the upcoming task. The voting lines are open and one among the nominated contestants will be bidding adieu to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 over the weekend following the first eviction.