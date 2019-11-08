Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 25 Update: Arguments And Fights Ensue During The Luxury Budget Task

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house has been witnessing some ugly spats between the contestants, of late. One such altercation happened yesterday between Sujatha and Raju Talikote. The two got into a heated exchange of words while performing the last phase of the weekly luxury budget task.

The highlight of the entire episode was the luxury budget task 'Ringi Taranga' announced by Bigg Boss as it entered the last stage. As per the task rules, both teams were required to balance on a pyramid with the help of a rope. The team that managed to survive until the end would be deemed as the winner of the task.

Sujatha and Raju Talikote were trying to protect their teammates who were performing the task. Sujatha was disproving of Raju’s antics of distracting her teammates. The two broke into an argument during the task and it got worse when Sujatha ended up throwing a bucket at Raju. This resulted in Vasuki Vaibhav being hit by the bucket and getting hurt. The captain of the house, Harish Raj was quick to raise an objection towards Sujatha’s deliberate attempt to hurt Raju.

Things took a further ugly turn when the task was moving towards its end as the contestants were given water balloons and pichkaaris to attack the opposing team members. At the end of the luxury budget task, Bhoomi's team was declared the winners.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7, after having witnessed calm waters between housemates for a while now, has been seeing a dramatic shift. The fight for survival is only intensifying with each passing week.

All contestants seem to be trying their best to survive the upcoming eviction. The Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants nominated this week are as follows - Priyanka, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Chaitra Kottur, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, and Raju Talikote. The weekend episode with actor Sudeep will unveil the keenly awaited mandate of the audiences.