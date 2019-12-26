Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 73 - Kishen Bilagali And Team Win Day Two Of The Luxury Budget Task

Day 73 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with the second phase of the weekly luxury budget task Minchina Ota. The house is currently divided into two teams. Each team after the booter sound must acquire as many items from the truck (Bigg Boss Transport Company) and pack them with the help of the samagri provided by Bigg Boss in the storeroom. Captain Harish Raj is required to check, approve and count the submission and declare the winner.

The task begins with Kishen Bilagali and team accusing Vasuki Vaibhav of carrying more than one item at a time and breaking the task rules. Vasuki is seen arguing and explaining his point to the captain. Kishen’s teammates advise him to bring small items as it is easier to wrap them. Bigg Boss then adds a few more rules as the task progresses. Only one person who climbs the truck can acquire items for his or her team. The housemates sweat it out to win the task.

Soon, Captain Harish checks the submitted goods and states that Shine Shetty’s team has 47 and Kishen’s team has 54 approval items on the truck. Kishen and his team thus succeed in winning the second day of the weekly luxury budget task.

Later Bigg Boss announces an advantage task. One member of both the teams must carry a rug sac filled with thermocol on their shoulders while the opposite team members must try to empty it. The team that manages to achieve it first would be declared as the winners. Chandana and Deepika Das are seen carrying the sac for their respective teams. The task quickly turns aggressive with both the teams try their best to empty the opposite bags team whist protecting their own.

Kishen and his teammates manage in emptying Deepika’s bag and win the second task as well. Shine, Deepika and Vasuki are later seen discussing the game and their defeat. It will be interesting to see which team would win the third and final day of the task in the next episode.