Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 74 Update - Bhoomi Shetty Lashes Out At The Captain During Task

Day 74 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 was filled with anger and aggression. The house is currently divided into two teams lead by Shine Shetty and Kishen Bilagali for the weekly luxury budget task. On day three of the task, the housemates are seen losing their cool and accusing each other in a bid to win the task.

Both the teams are seen taking items from the makeshift godown made by Bigg Boss for the task. The teams are then required to mark the opposite team boxes with their ink in order to acquire the boxes. They are also supposed to stop the other team from loading the boxes on the truck. Shine’s Panja Factory wins the first round and decides to bench Bhoomi Shetty from Kishen’s team. But since Putani Pantaru had won an advantage task the previous day, they use their power and choose Bhoomi got continue.

Bhoomi is seen putting her team seal in a masterstroke on all the boxes of the opposite team. But confusion ensues over the boxes due to a mix-up whilst loading them on to the truck. Kishen loses his cool and accuses Captain Harish Raj of being biased in his decisions. The latter bursts out at Kishen for falsely accusing him and cancels the round by declaring it as a draw. He is later seen apologizing to the captain.

The two warring teams get more aggressive as the game progresses. A livid Bhoomi lashes out at Harish and the other team in the next round of the game. She accuses Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav of foul play and pledges to destroy all their boxes. Bhoomi is relentless and refuses to calm down. Bhoomi is also seen complaining about the captain to her teammates for constantly changing the rules and declaring the next round as a tie.

Bigg Boss, in the meantime, changes the rules of the game. Teams now will have to stamp, protect and successfully load their own boxes. Kishen’s team wins back to back rounds and is successful in eliminating the opposite team members namely Shine, Vasuki, and Deepika. Soon Bigg Boss announces that Kishen’s Puntani Puntaru has won the third phase of the luxury budget task.