Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 75 Update - Kuri Prathap Named Best Performer, Chandana Heads To Jail

Day 75 on Bigg Boss begins with music and a message from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Radio. Bhoomi Shetty is seen pulling Vasuki Vaibhav’s leg for having stepped into the kitchen. The latter is rarely seen helping around with kitchen chores. Deepika Das is also shocked to see him. Harish is seen explaining the concept of the solar eclipse to Priyanka Shivanna.

Bigg Boss announces a task where each team must name one contestant as Asli and Nakali from the opposite team. Kishen and team name Kuri Prathap as genuine and Deepika Das as fake. On the other hand, Shine Shetty and team name Chandan as Asli and Kishen as being fake. Later, Deepika and Kishen are seen bonding over being labeled as 'fake'. They also discuss the controversy over kitchen and food duty.

Bigg Boss announces the last round of the weekly luxury budget task Minchina Ota. A game of tug of war will take place between the two teams for three rounds. The winning team will be awarded a key. Shine’s Panja Factory wins all the rounds. Since both the teams have won two keys each, Bigg Boss organizes a tie-breaker round. Shine’s team sweeps the game, eventually winning the luxury budget.

Vasuki is seen discussing their 75-day journey in the house in the living area with others. Everyone remembers the evicted housemates. Towards evening, Bigg Boss announces an interesting task for the contestants to 'unburden’ their hearts by sharing a personal story of strength. Everyone is seen opening up with extremely personal and heartfelt experiences in the activity area. Almost all the housemates are left teary-eyed by the end of the evening.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that the winning team along with Captain Harish Raj had won 5000 luxury budget points. But for having caused damage to the mics during the task and sleeping during the daytime, they would be losing a chunk of it as a penalty. Post deductions, they receive 1300 points.

Captain Harish names Kuri Prathap as the best performer of the week for having displayed a great amount of strength and integrity during the task. He then nominates Priyanka, Deepika and Chaitra Kottoor for next week’s captaincy task. Harish then names Chandana as the worst performer as she was seen not wearing the mic and also damaged a few during the task.