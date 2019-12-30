Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Day 78 Written Update: Priyanka Shivanna Is The New Captain Of The House

Day 78 on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 begins with music and a message from BB radio. Kishen Bilagali is seen giving Vasuki Vaibhav a haircut. Last week’s winning team orders their favorite food items from the luxury budget.

Soon Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. The three nominees need to push a ball placed in a muddy pit towards a goal post with their name on it. The task begins with Deepika Das in the lead, but soon Chandan Achar takes over. But towards the end, with Deepika’s help, Priyanka Shivanna wins the task and becomes the new captain of the glasshouse. She receives a sweet message from her mother on having won the task.

Deepika seems a little down as she too is missing her mother. Priyanka and Kishen are seen consoling her. Soon, she breaks down and starts sobbing. Kuri Prathap and Vasuki too try comforting her. Finally, Shine Shetty manages to make Deepika laugh with his sense of humor.

Bigg Boss announces the nomination process for this week’s eliminations. For the uninitiated, Deepika has already been directly nominated by Chaitra Kottoor. Most housemates end up taking Kishen, Harish Raj, Chandana and Bhoomi’s name based on their behavior and/or performance during last week’s task. The final name that gets added to the list is Chandan by captain Priyanka’s direct vote for this week’s eviction.

Bigg Boss announces the 7 Up task by dividing the housemates into two groups. The winning team would receive the key to the 7 Up cooler. Priyanka and her team win the task and get an unlimited supply of the drink for one whole day.

Later, towards the evening, BB announces another task where each housemate needs to name their target in the house. The target is someone who is very strong and who they perceive to be tough competition in the game. Most housemates take Shine and Vasuki’s names.