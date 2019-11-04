Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Duniya Rashmi Eliminated; RJ Prithvi Enters The Show As A Contestant!

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has successfully completed three weeks of run on television. For its choice of contestants and the brewing issues between the inmates, the reality show has garnered a lot of attention. Based on the popular opinion of the audiences and a few latest reports, yesterday we had discussed third week's eliminations, and predicted that Kirik Party actor Chandan char would exit the show. But, in today's episode we saw Duniya actress Rashmi get eliminated.

It got further interesting when RJ Prithvi entered the house as one of the contestants following a little tete-a-tete with the host Sudeep. Along with him, he carried the name of the evicted contestant. Prithvi's surprise entry and his quirky personality is already making him stand out.

While exiting the glasshouse, upon Bigg Boss' order, Rashmi was asked to name a contestant who would be sent to next week's elimination directly. Rashmi picks Agnisakshi actress Priiyanka. Meanwhile, here' what the fabs have to say.

@BiggBossWorldTelugu

"@BiggBossWorldT I'm in total awe of Kannada BiggBoss.. OMG...out of the world....take a bow.. 🙏🙏🙏👌👌👌 #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossKannada7

@KicchaSudeep" - (sic)

@Ravisanath

"This time #biggbosskannada7 is waste...no entertainment only please focus on this... @ColorsKannada @KicchaSudeep, worster than serials... sir. Seriously not enjoying..." - (sic)

@Prasad

"Just getting caught up with #BBK7 thanks to offline streaming... i oppose @KicchaSudeep when i find him biased.. but on this episode , the way he handled week's event was so matured and the bar got set so high that even himself may not be able to meet" - (sic)