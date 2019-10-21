Bigg Boss Kannada 7's Gurulinga Swamiji Feels He Got Evicted Due To Lack Of Popularity

After contesting in the glasshouse for a week, Gurulinga Swamiji got evicted yesterday from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. He was one of the 18 celebrity contestants that were chosen for the latest installment of the reality show. Swamiji was among the six inmates nominated for the week 1 elimination. After receiving the least number of votes from the viewers, he bid adieu to the show last night. In conversation with the Times of India, he has stated that lack of popularity is what led to his eviction.

Gurulinga Swamiji said, "Since people don't know much about me they must have voted me out. Even somewhere I felt, I spent enough time as I have other important works to pursue." However, the viewers have a different opinion about the same.

Following Swamiji's eviction, one of them tweeted, "I don't know about anybody else...But, when I first saw GuruLinga Swamiji on #BiggBossKannadaSeason7, I thought he is also someone among those...(you know what I'm saying) But, he is abide by his thoughts & directions given by their guru." - (sic)

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, when he was first introduced to the viewers, Swamiji had said that he if won the show, he would donate the entire prize money to the flood-affected regions of Karnataka.

Unfortunately, his journey saw an end if before it could start. Meanwhile, the viewers have no qualms with his eviction, as they feel he wasn't on par with other contestants, who are more entertaining inside the Bigg Boss house.

