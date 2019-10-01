Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Is Parul Yadav One Of The Star Contestants? Actress Provides Clarification!

Parul Yadav Provides Clarification

Today, Parul took to her Twitter to acknowledge reports regarding her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada. She wrote, "It's not funny for media to spread rumours about my participation in Big Boss.. I have the greatest respect for the show but I don't see myself participating in it. I request all journalists to verify their stories before publishing them." - (sic)

Ragini Dwivedi Isn't Participating Either

Another celebrity who was grabbing a lot of attention for her rumoured presence on Bigg Boss Kannada was Ragini Dwivedi. However, the actress has confirmed that she wouldn't be a part of the show. She is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film, Adyaksha In America.

What About Shweta Prasad?

Meanwhile, it is being said that Radha Ramana actress Shweta Prasad had been approached for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. If the reports hold true, after impressing fans as Ms. Radha, Shweta will be seen entertaining the viewers while surviving the glasshouse.

BB 7 Premiere Preponed

Earlier, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was scheduled to go on air on October 20, 2019. However, the premiere has been now preponed to October 13, as per the latest reports. Pailwaan star Kiccha will be seen hosting this season as well.