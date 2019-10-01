Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Is Parul Yadav One Of The Star Contestants? Actress Provides Clarification!
Bigg Boss Kannada is gearing up for another season and the entertainment industry is abuzz with several celebrity names. Unlike before, Season 7 will follow a celebrity-only format. The makers believe that having prominent faces on their show will lure more audiences. From film stars to television's noted artists, many Kannada celebrities will fight for the grand trophy in the glasshouse. Speculations were rife that Sandalwood actress Parul Yadav would be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Read further to know what she has to say about the same.
Parul Yadav Provides Clarification
Today, Parul took to her Twitter to acknowledge reports regarding her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada. She wrote, "It's not funny for media to spread rumours about my participation in Big Boss.. I have the greatest respect for the show but I don't see myself participating in it. I request all journalists to verify their stories before publishing them." - (sic)
Ragini Dwivedi Isn't Participating Either
Another celebrity who was grabbing a lot of attention for her rumoured presence on Bigg Boss Kannada was Ragini Dwivedi. However, the actress has confirmed that she wouldn't be a part of the show. She is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film, Adyaksha In America.
What About Shweta Prasad?
Meanwhile, it is being said that Radha Ramana actress Shweta Prasad had been approached for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. If the reports hold true, after impressing fans as Ms. Radha, Shweta will be seen entertaining the viewers while surviving the glasshouse.
BB 7 Premiere Preponed
Earlier, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was scheduled to go on air on October 20, 2019. However, the premiere has been now preponed to October 13, as per the latest reports. Pailwaan star Kiccha will be seen hosting this season as well.