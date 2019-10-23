Bigg Boss Kannada 7’s Jai Jagadish Gave Up Career As A Pilot To Pursue Acting! Reveals More Secrets

Sandalwood's senior actor Jai Jagadish is one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. With years of experience, come endless stories, which the actor is often seen sharing with fellow inmates in the Bigg Boss house. Having featured in over 600 films, Jai Jagadish has established himself as a talented actor in the Kannada film industry. But, not always was he destined to become an artist. In yesterday's episode, Jai Jagadish revealed that he gave up his career as a pilot to pursue acting!

The actor made his debut in Sandalwood with the film, Phalithamsha. The movie was shot at Jakkuru Training Center in Bangalore, a flying school for aspiring pilots. However, Phalithamsha failed to impress the audiences, and he was left with no job in hand. During the shoot, Jai Jagadish developed a cordial relationship with the Principal of the flying school.

"I was once walking on MG Road when I met the Principal of the flying school. I told him I had completed my degree and was looking for acting offers. He then invited me to his office and helped with my admission to the flying academy. Thereafter, I trained as a pilot for three years. Had I completed another 8-10 hours of flying, I would have obtained my flying license," recollected the actor.

But, destiny had a different plan for Jai Jagadish. Just when he was on the verge of becoming a pilot, he received an offer from renowned Kannada director Siddalingaiah for Biligiri Banadalli. "Since Dr Vishnuvarshan was playing the lead, I asked Puttanna to guide me. He said, 'Do not let go off this opportunity'. That's how my journey in cinema began," he told Bigg Boss contestants.