Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Kuri Prathap's Remuneration Is Quite Impressive! Is He One Of The Highest-Paid?

Kuri Prathap's Remuneration

Comedian Kuri Prathap gained recognition with his appearance on television shows such as Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu and Majaa Talkies. He has also acted in a couple of films.

According to FilmiBeat reports, he is getting paid Rs 25,000 per episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Will Walk Out With A Huge Sum!

Prathap was one of the six contestants nominated for the elimination last week. However, his journey on the show resumed with Gurulinga Swamiji's eviction. Even if Prathap doesn't make it to the finale, he would be walking out of the show with a humongous sum as he has already completed over a week in the glasshouse.

Yet To Make A Mark

Although Kuri Prathap was known to the audiences even before he entered Bigg Boss Kannada 7, his presence on the show hasn't garnered much attention. Senior journalist Ravi Belagere was the only contestant who managed to create a storm in a week's time before exiting the Bigg Boss house.

Fan Comment

One of Kuri Prathap's fans tweeted, "Anyone watches #kuriPratap in any show would feel that he is a genuine & spontaneous comedian. But #BBK7 seem to indicate he thrives only based on a script or prepared content.. How many of you agree?" - (sic)