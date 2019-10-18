Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Ravi Belagere Is The Most-Admired Inmate; Twitterati Heaps Praise!
Fans were shocked upon learning that one of the 18 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, senior journalist Ravi Belagere has chosen to walk out of the show, due to ill-health. But, due to his immense popularity and reputation among the viewers, the makers of the show decided to retain him as a guest for a week. Technically, Ravi Belagere is not a contestant any longer, but he has turned out to be one of the most-admired inmates of the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been heaping the Crime Diary creator with praises on Twitter! Read some of the tweets here.
@Prasad_C_
"I thought #RaviBelagere would be annoying pain in the butt. But he had been a revelation. He might have been still a pain had he planned to stay longer once the stories dried up.. All in all good and highly watchable 3 days of #bbk7 #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)
@girishpatil4u
"I hv known #RaviBelagere sir from childhood , cuz i read his book #BheemaTheeradaHantakaru when I was in 7th standard, he is an exceptional writer. Today got to know abt his journey and it's inspirational #BBK7" - (sic)
@BiggBossAddict
"#BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7. Omg see the way all of them welcomed #RaviBelagere. Only 2 days he has earned so much love from all the housemates..Superb man" - (sic)
@Belli_Gubbachhi
"#RaviBelagere's perspective.While all sorts of discussions had been done regarding what reasons are legitimate to nominate a candidate, he stands out by giving 'irrelevant' tag. ಈ ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲ್ತಿಯಲಿಲ್ಲದಿರುವುದು ಅಪ್ರಸ್ತುತವೋ ಅಥವಾ ಒಳಿತನ್ನು ತರುವುದು ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತವೋ..#bbk7 #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)
Ravi Belagere is one of the most renowned journalists of Karnataka. His show Crime Diary was a hit among the television audience, which was produced and narrated by him. It first aired in 2006.