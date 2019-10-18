Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Ravi Belagere Is The Most-Admired Inmate; Twitterati Heaps Praise!

@Prasad_C_

"I thought #RaviBelagere would be annoying pain in the butt. But he had been a revelation. He might have been still a pain had he planned to stay longer once the stories dried up.. All in all good and highly watchable 3 days of #bbk7 #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)

@girishpatil4u

"I hv known #RaviBelagere sir from childhood , cuz i read his book #BheemaTheeradaHantakaru when I was in 7th standard, he is an exceptional writer. Today got to know abt his journey and it's inspirational #BBK7" - (sic)

@BiggBossAddict

"#BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7. Omg see the way all of them welcomed #RaviBelagere. Only 2 days he has earned so much love from all the housemates..Superb man" - (sic)

@Belli_Gubbachhi

"#RaviBelagere's perspective.While all sorts of discussions had been done regarding what reasons are legitimate to nominate a candidate, he stands out by giving 'irrelevant' tag. ಈ ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲ್ತಿಯಲಿಲ್ಲದಿರುವುದು ಅಪ್ರಸ್ತುತವೋ ಅಥವಾ ಒಳಿತನ್ನು ತರುವುದು ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತವೋ..#bbk7 #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)

Ravi Belagere is one of the most renowned journalists of Karnataka. His show Crime Diary was a hit among the television audience, which was produced and narrated by him. It first aired in 2006.