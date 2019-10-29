Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Sudeep Annoyed With Chaitra Vasudevan's Comment On Her Sans Makeup Footage

The week 2 eliminations in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 saw Chaitra Vasudevan exit the show. After bidding adieu to the fellow inmates, the former contestant was called upon the stage by the host Sudeep, who graces the show with his appearance on the weekends. While the majority of the evicted contestants are often overwhelmed by the short VT dedicated to them, featuring their journey on the show, Chaitra Vasudevan had a different reaction. Sudeep was clearly annoyed with her comment on make-up, of all things!

After leaving the glasshouse, Chaitra Vasudevan joins the host Sudeep on the stage. Present among the audiences were her parents and parents-in-law. After a brief conversation regarding her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Sudeep requests Bigg Boss to play her VT.

After the VT ended, Chaitra comments saying the video mainly consists of her pictures and footage sans makeup. However, Sudeep did not appreciate her opinion and looked annoyed with her response.

He hit back at her saying, "Chaitra, this is not fair. Since the start of the show to date, we have shown all the contestants without make-up on camera. You should rather be appreciating the effort put into creating the video, than being critical. I am speechless."

When Chaitra relaised the damage her words had caused, she went on to apologise to the actor. But, he wasn't willing to let go. He stated further, "Chaitra, please do not apologise for the sake of it. I haven't survived 24 industries in the industry by being naïve. I have witnessed a lot of situations similar to this."

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments below!