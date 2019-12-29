Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa - Chaitra Kottoor Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa was packed with fun and entertainment. There were three contestants in the bottom namely Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, and Chaitra Kottoor. Host Sudeep asks all the housemates who should be going home. Everyone barring Harish Raj takes Chaitra's name for eviction.

Sudeep announces that Bhoomi is the next contestant to be saved. He then asks the remaining two as to why they should continue in the game. Chaitra says that she has a unique personality and brings a different perspective to the table. But sadly, Sudeep announces that Chaitra is the one being eliminated this week.

Before signing off, he asks all the housemates to stay strong and play well. Kiccha wishes them for the new year. The housemates are seen bidding goodbye to Chaitra. Bigg Boss announces that her journey video will be played in the house. All housemates watch it together, Chaitra breaks down looking back at her journey. She wishes everyone all the best and takes a group selfie with her co-contestants.

Since she was nominated for the coming week’s captaincy, Bigg Boss asks Chaitra to choose one housemate to replace her. She takes Chandan’s name as he has never been a captain and would serve as a great opportunity to portray his leadership skills. Bigg Boss also asks her to nominate one contestant directly for next week’s nominations. Chaitra takes Deepika Das’s name and signs off.

Since Chaitra was eliminated once before, she doesn’t make it to the podium with Sudeep. Instead, there is a special guest invited on stage by the host. Sixth season runner up Naveen Sajju joins Sudeep on the stage to release his new song he had composed during his 100-day long journey in the Bigg Boss house last year.