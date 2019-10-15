    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Updates (Day 1): Bhoomi Shetty Becomes The First Captain Of This Season!

      By
      |

      It's been less than a day since we got introduced to the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, and they have already created decent buzz surrounding their presence in the show. The 18 contestants woke up to Bigg Boss' morning tunes similar to all the previous seasons. As the participants began interacting with one another, Bigg Boss made an announcement asking the inmates to gather. Read further for all the updates from day 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Updates (Day 1)

      The first set of rules as instructed by Bigg Boss, had the contestants choose three members, who will be directly entitled to the chosen categories. The contestants unanimously picked Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty and Kishen for the task.

      The trio was further asked to choose a box each, that represented the title they would earn. Kuri Prathap picked the nomination card and ended up in the eliminations directly. Kishen won immunity, while Bhoomi Shetty became the first captain of Season 7.

      Under Bhoomi's captaincy, all the contestants had to participate in a task to win groceries. This helped the newbies gather some food and other edibles until the next luxury task.

      Although all of them enjoyed the task, what followed didn't go well with all the contestants. The first nomination of Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada witnessed a huge list. A few were irked when the nominations on the first day couldn't convince them. '

      In the morning we reported to you that senior journalist Ravi Belagere was out of the show due to troubled health.

      Viewers are still hoping to have him back on the show, thanks to his popularity. We can also expect no elimination in the first week as Ravi Belagere has walked out.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 0:48 [IST]
