Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Updates: Chaitra Vasudevan Eliminated; Chandan Achar Continues To Stay!

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is currently graced by the host Sudeep, who is seen interacting with the contestants in another episode of Vaarada Kathe Kicchana Jothe. Yesterday, the actor spoke in detail about a few clashes that occurred among the inmates through all of last week and, even announced the names of the contestants who were safe from the second round of eliminations. While Sujatha, Priyanka, Deepika and, Chaitra Kottur resume their journey on Bigg Boss Kannada season 7, Chaitra Vasudevan and Chandan Achar anxiously await to learn if they are destined to stay or leave the show.

In this week's episode of Vaarada Kathe Kichhana Jothe, Sudeep continues to address a few issues concerning the contestants and their participation in the show. The contestants are seen opening up to the host as they justify their actions that have been subjected to criticism by the viewers and fellow-inmates.

One of the two final nominees, Chandan Achar talks about Jai Jagadish's behavior towards other contestants, which had caused quite the stir on the internet, thanks to his temper tantrums. Although the senior actor used his righteousness to defend himself against the accusations, several inmates expressed concern over his problematic behavior.

Following a short break, Sudeep announces that Chandan Achar by acquiring more votes of the audiences has emerged safe. Meanwhile, Chaitra Vasudevan gets evicted. She bids farewell to the other inmates and walks out of the house to meet Sudeep backstage.

In conversation with the host, Chaitra shares her experience in the glasshouse. She also introduces her parents and parents-in-law who were present in the live audience.

A short VT on Chaitra Vasudevan is showcased on the show. it showed her journey of two week on the show and highlighted a few special moments that she shared with the inmates.

