Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Vasuki Vaibhav Gets Emotional Remembering His Father

On Day 75 of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Bigg Boss assigns an interesting task to the housemates. All housemates are supposed to climb on the BB transport company lorry in the activity area and unburden their hearts. They need to share a personal story with the other housemates that is close to their hearts.

Vasuki Vaibhav narrates a story when he was in Class 12. He shares that he had undergone a nasal surgery and how his father was with him throughout, taking care of him. He had issues with breathing and had to use his mouth for the same. Later when he was discharged and having breakfast in the hospital canteen, he was informed that his father would come in every day and practice eating with his nose closed.

Vasuki said that his father had no personal dreams or ambitions and led his life to serve others. He calls him his strength and confesses to missing him every day. He regrets the fact that he is not around to see his son’s success. All the contestants get extremely emotional especially Chandana and Priyanka Shivanna.

Later, Shine Shetty narrates a story about his parent's love for one another and how he saw his father cry for the first time during his mom’s surgery. He then requests all the housemates to not carry any baggage as life is too short. He thanks Bigg Boss for having provided this wonderful platform and a chance to thank all the parents.

Harish Raj shared his experience by being trained by veterans such as Girish Karnad and Girish Kasarvalli and took the opportunity to thank them for his acting career. Chandan Achar shares his first love experience and how it has scarred him to this day and plays an active role in how he leads his life. On the other hand, Kuri Prathap expresses his desire to help cure his mother’s wheezing problem.