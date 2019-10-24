    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Viewers Support Kishen Against Jai Jagadish; Say Apology Wasn't Necessary

      Until his exit last week, senior journalist Ravi Belagere, with his wise words and appealing personality, became the most-talked-about celebrity of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. The viewers expressed concern over losing an entertaining contestant. But, it looks like there is no dearth of that in the glasshouse as senior Kannada actor Jai Jagadish has now turned out to be the topic of discussion on social media! However, fans of the reality show are speaking in favour of Kishen, who had accused Jai Jagadish of being disrespectful. They also feel Kishen shouldn't have apologised.

      'Ravi Belagere Was Better'

      'Ravi Belagere Was Better'

      The friction between Kishen and Jai Jagadish, which also happens to be the first on Bigg Boss Kannada 7, has garnered a lot of attention. One viewer wrote on Facebook, "Ravi Belagre was better than Jai Jagadish. He might be a senior artist, but that doesn't justify his temper issues."

      Viewers Question His Tantrums

      Viewers Question His Tantrums

      Some are rather concerned about Jai Jagadish's behaviour when he is angry or upset with the fellow inmates. "Jai Jagadish is short-tempered. He doesn't have patience. He might be older than some of them, but throwing tantrums isn't acceptable," wrote a fan.

      Viewers Feel Kishen Shouldn't Have Apologised

      Viewers Feel Kishen Shouldn't Have Apologised

      When the contestants spoke in favour of Jai Jagadish, Kishen went on to issue an apology statement on camera. However, viewers have a different opinion about the whole situation. Most of them have stated that Kishen shouldn't have apologised to Jai Jagadish.

      Jai Jagadish's Reaction

      Jai Jagadish's Reaction

      Kishen's confrontation triggered Jagadish further. The senior actor defended himself saying he is always blunt and isn't used to backbiting. Also, he did not accept Kishen's apology. Jagadish, referring to Kishen, said, "He said what he had to say and even caused the damage. So it doesn't matter."

      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
