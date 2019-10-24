Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Viewers Support Kishen Against Jai Jagadish; Say Apology Wasn't Necessary

'Ravi Belagere Was Better'

The friction between Kishen and Jai Jagadish, which also happens to be the first on Bigg Boss Kannada 7, has garnered a lot of attention. One viewer wrote on Facebook, "Ravi Belagre was better than Jai Jagadish. He might be a senior artist, but that doesn't justify his temper issues."

Viewers Question His Tantrums

Some are rather concerned about Jai Jagadish's behaviour when he is angry or upset with the fellow inmates. "Jai Jagadish is short-tempered. He doesn't have patience. He might be older than some of them, but throwing tantrums isn't acceptable," wrote a fan.

Viewers Feel Kishen Shouldn't Have Apologised

When the contestants spoke in favour of Jai Jagadish, Kishen went on to issue an apology statement on camera. However, viewers have a different opinion about the whole situation. Most of them have stated that Kishen shouldn't have apologised to Jai Jagadish.

Jai Jagadish's Reaction

Kishen's confrontation triggered Jagadish further. The senior actor defended himself saying he is always blunt and isn't used to backbiting. Also, he did not accept Kishen's apology. Jagadish, referring to Kishen, said, "He said what he had to say and even caused the damage. So it doesn't matter."