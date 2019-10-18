Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 1 Elimination: Here's Who Fans Are Guessing Will Exit The Show!

Who Might Leave?

Going by what Bigg Boss Kannada fans have to say on social media, lesser-known celebrity contestants Chaitra Kottur and Chaitra Vasudevan seem to have created very little buzz outside the house. The followers of the show are predicting that one of the two might exit the show in the first week.

More Popular Ones Might Stay

Kuri Prathap, Gurulinga Swamy and Raju Talikote directly ended in eliminations when they picked their names under the nominated category. But the trio has a decent fan following, which might help them continue their journey longer on the show.

Will There Be Eliminations?

Rumours also suggest that none of the contestants might exit the show as Ravi Belagere has already quit. As the show had to let go of one of the 18 contestants due to reasons unpredicted, the rest of them might be retained for some more time.

Voting Options

Fans can vote for their favourite celebrity through the streaming app, Voot. You can also vote through a missed call or an SMS by entering the unique code given to each of the contestants.

Who are you expecting to see leave the Bigg Boss house this week? Let us know in the comments below!