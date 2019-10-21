Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Weekend Updates: None Eliminated; Inmates Emotional As Ravi Belagere Bids Adieu

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has completed its first week on television. There was no dearth of entertainment as the contestants regularly engaged in interesting tasks and casual conversations, which helped the show garner a lot of attention. Six of the 18 contestants were nominated for week 1 eliminations. Although speculations regarding who would stay and who might leave were rife, as some predicted, none of the contestants went through the eliminations process. However, senior journalist Ravi Belagere bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house, which left the fellow contestants teary-eyed!

Meanwhile, here's how fans have reacted to the first 'Vaarada Kathe Kichhan Jothe' weekend episode:

@PoorneshYhp

"I am really happy the eviction today. But felt a little bad for Guru Linga Swamy Guruji. He gave perfect answers to Sudeep to all his questions, and was having very very clear thought on what he was speaking. A lot to learn 🙏. #BBK7. #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)

@MaiyaHarsha

"#biggbosskannada7 weird scenes in bigg boss. Ladies in the house behaving so emotional . Good if they have behaved the same way with their real parents. Ravi belegere inspired them by his sincere , disciplined , honest and truthful life ....karmakanda." - (sic)

@MaiyaHarsha

"#biggbosskannada7 Ravi belegere is given jaleela song as tribute during his exit ....my foot. This man does not have even 1% of Ambareesh sir's integrity , honesty and truthfulness." - (sic)

@yashu_raju1

"@KicchaSudeep outfit, his talking style, his walking style. I'm mesmerized 😍 his laugh and smile. I was waiting for varaada kathe kicchana jothe and finally watched it only for him I was watching this season #BBK7 #BiggBossKannada7" - (sic)

@BiggBossAddict

"#BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7. Ho God. With that song. With that video of #RaviBelagere and contestants. Made me cry. Superb guys the way you took care of him Amazing. Never in any #BiggBoss history. Never will happen I guess" - (sic)