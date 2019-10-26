Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Weekend Updates: Sudeep Interrogates Contestants About Infamous Apple Incident

In the first week of its run, Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 garnered great reviews for being highly entertaining in nature. With the advent of the second week, arose the friction between the contestants. Reacting to pettiest of issues, the inmates began displaying their true emotions. What caught the audience's attention the most was the fight that broke in the glasshouse over an apple. As the second episode of Vaarada Kathe Kichhana Jothe is currently airing, we see the host addressing the infamous issue as well.

Sudeep kick-started the latest episode by taking us through all that took place in the Bigg Boss house yesterday. It wasn't long until he started discussing the brawl in the house that broke over a fruit. In the presence of the host and all the inmates, contestants were asked to name a few things they like and dislike about one another.

When the cameras turned to Chaitra Kottur, Sudeep went on to ask her if it was worth crying over an apple. For those you who aren't watching the show live, we would like to tell you that yet another episode seems to be invested over an apple!

When Chaitra confides in Sudeep saying she is not noticed by other contestants and is often left to be by herself, Sudeep recounts the time when the majority of the contestants supported her during a breakdown.

Meanwhile, Sujatha justifies her reactions towards Chaitra for eating the apple. The television actress and Sudeep dwell on the concept of perceptions, which is contradicting their opinions quite evidently.

Sudeep then asks Chandan if it was right on his part to question Chaitra's decency when she revealed that he also had a part of the apple. However, when the host resorted to imparting wisdom, contestants looked convinced as they accepted their mistakes.

As another weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 comes to an end, we wonder if it was worth using an hour-and-half on an apple and people associated with its disappearance.