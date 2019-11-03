Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Weekend Updates: Will Chandan Achar Exit The Show Next?

Bigg Boss Kannada fans look forward to watching the weekend episodes as the host Sudeep graces the stage with his presence and, his tete-a-tete with the contestants provides us with a lot to seek entertainment from. As we saw a lot of drama unfold in the Bigg Boss house, it would be nothing but fun to watch the actor discuss everything that happened in the glasshouse in the past week, and also announce the names of the inmates who are safe from eliminations. Speculations are reef that Kirik Party actor Chandan Achar would exit the show next.

While the contestants were seen fighting over an apple in the last week, the beef between the celebrities continued throughout the next week. Jai Jagadish has been crowned the King of the house upon winning the task. Agnisakshi fame Priyanka earned the title of the Queen by beating the fellow inmates in the wrestling task.

With great power comes great responsibility. Priyanka and Bhoomi Shetty, who maintained a cordial relationship, seem to be falling apart. On the other end, Chandan Achar has been nominated for eliminations for the third time, which has risen several eyebrows.

In tonight's episode, Sudeep addressed a few issues concerning the participants which have been discussed a lot on social media. The contestants tried justifying their actions, by sharing their version of the stories.

Besides Chandan Achar, Rashmi, Vasuki Vaibhav and, Raju Talakoti have been nominated for eliminations, that will take place tomorrow. The audience's reaction and a few reports are hinting at Chandan exit from the show. IB Times has hinted at Duniya actress Rashmi's eviction in the third week. We need to wait until tomorrow to know if the speculation holds true.

As far as the show's performance is concerned, its TRPs have taken a major plunge by dropping by several impressions. Before the commencement of season 7, Sudeep had stated in a press conference that he was unhappy with the execution of the content in the previous season.

Undeniably, his presence on the show is one of the reasons the viewers tune into the channel every weekend. But, its high time the makers retained the audiences with better content, besides only counting on the actor's fame.