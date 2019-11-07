    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Witnesses First Kiss: Kishan Gives A Peck To A Reluctant Chandana!

      By Shrishail
      Popular Kannada television reality show Bigg Boss witnessed its first kiss of the season. Although romantic dramas are not uncommon in this controversial reality show, Kishan's light peck to Chandana created a lot of buzz.

      This week, with open nominations held in front of everyone, contestants are already in a tough face-off with each other. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss created two teams and assigned the task of building a tower. Jai Jagadish, Kuri Prathap, Shine and many others started a fight over silly matters and left other soft-spoken contestants like Chandana in tears.

      During the lunch break, when contestants were chatting in the kitchen, Kishan tried to pacify Chandana, who was upset with the way the task went. After consoling her, he hugged and kissed Chandana on the cheek against her meek resistance. When Chandana shouted in protest, captain Harish Raj explained the incident to other estranged contestants. Well, this incidence has created a bit of controversy in this popular reality show. The audiences have seemingly come up with mixed reaction.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is now in its fourth week and already two members have been evicted. Seven contestants have been nominated to the eviction list on week 4. Shine, Chaitra Kotur, Raju, Bhoomi, Deepika, Priyanka and Chandan Achar are the contestants who are facing the public mandate.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
