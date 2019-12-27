Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Actor Kiran Raj Is All Set To Enter The House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is getting more interesting with each passing. In order to keep the viewers entertained, the makers have been springing one surprise after another in house. It was only recently that host Sudeep entered the house disguised as a clown. He managed to entertain the housemates whilst going completely unrecognized. The actor surprised everyone with gifts and hand-written notes on the eve of Christmas.

And now, television actor Kiran Raj is all set to make his comeback on the small screen as a guest on Bigg Boss. In an interview with TOI, Kiran revealed, "I am surely entering Bigg Boss. It will be a surprise and is going to be something different."

The actor refused to divulge further details about his entry into the glasshouse. Kiran was also previously rumoured to be on the list of probable contestants for the on-going season. On being quizzed about it, Kiran shared, "I was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house this season as one of the contestants. Unfortunately, I could not make it as I met with an accident a day before the premiere."

He went on to add, "I had a leg injury due to which I was hospitalised for a month and was advised medical assistance. Besides that, I was completely prepared to enter the house as I knew my strengths and weakness. If not for the accident, I would have surely been the man with the trophy this year."

