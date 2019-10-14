    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Here’s All You Need To Know About The 18 Celebrity Contestants!

      By
      |

      Ruling out commoners, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has tried its hand at something new by following a different format. At the grand premiere yesterday, 18 celebrity contestants were introduced by the host Sudeep. The participants, this season, hail from varied backgrounds, adding different shades to the reality show, and thus, turning it interesting. While some of them have earned a reputation for their acting skills, the others from different fields of work are as established as the former. The grand premiere was had some dashing performances to offer. The contestants will now be entertaining us from the glasshouse. Below is the complete list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 contestants and all the details you ought to know about them!

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Contestants List!

      Kuri Prathap

      The prankster who rose to fame with his show Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu was the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 7. He has acted in over 60 movies and is a prominent face on the comedy show, Majaa Talkies.

      Priyanka

      Agnisakshi's famous antagonist Priyanka followed Kuri Prathap into the Bigg Boss house. She has been associated with the entertainment world from a very young age and is quite popular with the Kannada audience.

      Ravi Belagere

      The man behind Hi Bangalore and Crime Diary, Ravi Belagere was introduced next. He is one of the most renowned journalists of Karnataka, whose expertise lies in showbiz too.

      Chandana

      Television actress Chandana will also be seen in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. She made her debut with Varudhini Parinayam and rose to fame through Chukki.

      Vasuki Vaibhav

      Vasuki Vaibhav is a musician who made his debut in Sandalwood with 2016's Rama Rama Re.

      Deepika Das

      Nagini actress Deepika Das is one of the 18 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. She is known for playing the role of Amrutha.

      Jai Jagadish

      Jai Jagadish is one of the most prominent personalities to appear on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. He has acted in over 300 movies and has been in Sandalwood for over four decades.

      Gurulinga Swamiji

      Gurulinga Swamiji is a follower of Basaveshwara, who hails from Mutt Village of Haveri district.

      Bhoomi Shetty

      Bhoomi Shetty first appeared as the lead actress in the television show Kinnari. She's originally from Kundapur and started her career in theatre.

      Kishen Bilagali

      Kishen Bilagali is a national- level dancer, who is waiting for his first big break in the industry.

      Rashmi

      Duniya actress Rashmi is making a comeback in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

      Chandan Achar

      Rising star of the Kannada film industry Chandan Achar is also a part of this season. After winning praises for his acting in Kirik Party, he played the lead role in Chemistry Of Kariappa.

      Sujatha

      Sujatha is known for her negative role in Radha Ramana. Before turning an actress, she worked as an RJ for a long time.

      Raju Thalikote

      Raju Thalikote has worked in several Kannada films, including Pancharangi, Anjada Gandu and more. He is also known for his work in theatre.

      Chaithra Kotoor

      Chaithra Kotoor gained recognition with the Kannada film Soojidara, which released recently. She was highly praised for her acting.

      Shine Shetty

      Shine Shetty is one of the most- followed Kannada celebrities on social media, thanks to hisher good looks. She has also featured in the movie Gvana Yajna last year.

      Harish

      Harish is known for acting in South Indian films. He made his debut with Hosa Chiguru Hale Beru in 1996. Harish has been directing since 2009.

      More SUDEEP News

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue