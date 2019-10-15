Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Here’s All You Need To Know About The 18 Celebrity Contestants!

Ruling out commoners, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has tried its hand at something new by following a different format. At the grand premiere yesterday, 18 celebrity contestants were introduced by the host Sudeep. The participants, this season, hail from varied backgrounds, adding different shades to the reality show, and thus, turning it interesting. While some of them have earned a reputation for their acting skills, the others from different fields of work are as established as the former. The grand premiere was had some dashing performances to offer. The contestants will now be entertaining us from the glasshouse. Below is the complete list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 contestants and all the details you ought to know about them!

Kuri Prathap

The prankster who rose to fame with his show Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu was the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 7. He has acted in over 60 movies and is a prominent face on the comedy show, Majaa Talkies.

Priyanka

Agnisakshi's famous antagonist Priyanka followed Kuri Prathap into the Bigg Boss house. She has been associated with the entertainment world from a very young age and is quite popular with the Kannada audience.

Ravi Belagere

The man behind Hi Bangalore and Crime Diary, Ravi Belagere was introduced next. He is one of the most renowned journalists of Karnataka, whose expertise lies in showbiz too.

Chandana

Television actress Chandana will also be seen in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. She made her debut with Varudhini Parinayam and rose to fame through Chukki.

Vasuki Vaibhav

Vasuki Vaibhav is a musician who made his debut in Sandalwood with 2016's Rama Rama Re.

Deepika Das

Nagini actress Deepika Das is one of the 18 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. She is known for playing the role of Amrutha.

Jai Jagadish

Jai Jagadish is one of the most prominent personalities to appear on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. He has acted in over 300 movies and has been in Sandalwood for over four decades.

Gurulinga Swamiji

Gurulinga Swamiji is a follower of Basaveshwara, who hails from Mutt Village of Haveri district.

Bhoomi Shetty

Bhoomi Shetty first appeared as the lead actress in the television show Kinnari. She's originally from Kundapur and started her career in theatre.

Kishen Bilagali

Kishen Bilagali is a national- level dancer, who is waiting for his first big break in the industry.

Rashmi

Duniya actress Rashmi is making a comeback in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

Chandan Achar

Rising star of the Kannada film industry Chandan Achar is also a part of this season. After winning praises for his acting in Kirik Party, he played the lead role in Chemistry Of Kariappa.

Sujatha

Sujatha is known for her negative role in Radha Ramana. Before turning an actress, she worked as an RJ for a long time.

Raju Thalikote

Raju Thalikote has worked in several Kannada films, including Pancharangi, Anjada Gandu and more. He is also known for his work in theatre.

Chaithra Kotoor

Chaithra Kotoor gained recognition with the Kannada film Soojidara, which released recently. She was highly praised for her acting.

Shine Shetty

Shine Shetty is one of the most- followed Kannada celebrities on social media, thanks to hisher good looks. She has also featured in the movie Gvana Yajna last year.

Harish

Harish is known for acting in South Indian films. He made his debut with Hosa Chiguru Hale Beru in 1996. Harish has been directing since 2009.