Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Bhoomi Shetty Gets A Surprise Visit From Her Uncle

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 continues to spring surprises on the housemates. On Day 61 in the glasshouse, Bhoomi Shetty gets a surprise visit from her uncle, Veerendra Shetty. Bhoomi has been estranged from her family for the last four years. On seeing her favourite uncle in the house, she breaks down and starts sobbing.

Bhoomi is seen touching her uncle’s feet and hugging him. He has bought her favourite food and a gift for her. The housemates greet the guest and give him and Bhoomi some privacy to talk to each other.

Veerendra Shetty is seen telling Bhoomi that she is playing well. He advises her to stay away from losing her cool and being good to her fellow housemates. Bhoomi apologizes to him whilst enquiring about her parent’s health and wellbeing. Uncle Shetty reassures him that everyone’s doing well and they think about their daughter all the time.

Bhoomi’s uncle is seen interacting with the other contestants while wishing them well for the game. They head out to meet Harish Raj as he is house in the Bigg Boss jail for his lackluster performance in this week’s luxury budget task. Veerendra opens up to Harish and states that he has always considered Bhoomi as his own daughter as he does not have girls of his own. He further elaborates and states that they are a huge family of 30 members who has been living together under one roof.

He is then seen having dinner with his niece. Bhoomi is seen feeding him the fish he's bought for her. Soon Bigg Boss asks Veerendra to exit the house from the main door. The housemates along with Bhoomi bid him goodbye and take a selfie with him. Bhoomi is seen thanking Bigg Boss profusely for the wonderful surprise. Later, Bhoomi unwraps the gift and discovers it to be a beautiful pink gown selected by her aunt. The housemates tell her to wear it during the weekend episode.

Bhoomi is then seen confiding in Chandana that she hasn’t been this happy ever and states that the visit from her uncle is equivalent to winning the show.