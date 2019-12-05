Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Chandan Achar And Raju Talikote Get Into A Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 witnessed a huge fight between Chandan Achar And Raju Talikote on Day 51. The altercation took place while the weekly luxury budget task was underway. Raju Talikote is currently the caption of the house and was monitoring the task.

He was seen scolding Chandan for not following the rules while performing the task. This did not go down well with Chandan who then confronted the caption. He was seen accusing Raju of being an unfair caption and targeting him unnecessarily. The two of them indulged in a heated exchange of words that almost bought the task to a standstill. The housemates intervened and tried to separate the two whilst calming Chandan down.

Kuri Prathap and Harish Raj were seen defending Raju and yelling at Chandan for instigating and disrespecting the caption. After a while, Raksha Somashekhar is seen advising Chandan to focus on the task and not to take things too personally, while Raju was being consoled by everyone else.

Post the first round of the task, Priyanka is seen discussing with the housemates about Chandan’s unruly behavior during tasks. She is unsure if she will be able to control him in the next round. On the other hand, Bhoomi Shetty is also seen advising Chandan about the fight but Chaitra Kottoor interrupts them and accuses Bhoomi and the housemates of targeting Chandan.

It is to be noted that Chandan has been having a difficult time ever since he entered the glasshouse. He has been nominated by the housemates for seven consecutive weeks for his aggressive behavior. It will be interesting to see if the task will resume smoothly or there will be another episode of Chandan losing his cool.