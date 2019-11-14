Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 31 Update - Luxury Budget Task Drama, Gurukiran's Surprise Visit

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 house is witnessing some fierce competition between contestants during the luxury budget task. The house is currently divided between two teams namely Saptashwa and Sidilu headed by Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty respectively. Sidilu team had won the task in the first round and got to stay in the old house (moola mane) whereas Deepika’s team continued to stay in the new accommodation (hosa mane) outside.

The teams go against each other in the second phase of the luxury budget task on Day 31 after an announcement from Bigg Boss. The coveted price continues to be the opportunity to stay in the main house with all the amenities. The task required each team to fill their respective tanks and protect the water. The second phase of the task entailed the opposition team members to try and reduce the water levels. In the end, the team with the most remaining water would be declared the winner.

The task got really aggressive pretty soon with Kishen Bilagali trying to intimidate the sidilu team. Deepika gets hurt while protecting her team's tank is later taken to the conference room for medical assistance. Shine Shetty and Priyanka Shivanna get into an ugly war of words as the former disliked the fact that she was pulling his t-shirt. By the end, both the teams end up pushing and completely emptying each other’s water tanks. Hence, Bigg Boss cancels the game and reorganizes another task in the evening. The sidilu team wins the task by a huge margin and retains the main house.

By evening, things lighten up in both the sections of the house and then there was a special guest who visited the glasshouse. Music maven Gurukiran enters the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house to interact and spend some time with the winning team contestants. There’s fun banter and music in the air as the singer-musician croons to his iconic songs. Towards the end, the house dances along with the tune of MTV Subbalakshmige and bid the icon goodbye.