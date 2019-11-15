Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 32 Written Update – Team Sidilu Maintains It’s Winning Streak

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The day begins as usual on a musical note. The contestants start preparing breakfast and there is some confusion regarding how much avalakki to use for Poha. Priyanka Chandrika is seen discussing it with her team teams and later comes a conclusion that someone has added extra avalakki in the mix.

Soon Bigg Boss assigns a task where the contestants need to name one strong (Prabala) and one weak (Durbala) contestant of their choice from the opposite team. The house, as we know, continues to be divided into two teams namely Saptashwa and Sidilu headed by Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty respectively. Each contestant nominates their choice with Shine Shetty getting the most upvotes.

Priyanka is mighty miffed with Shine for having named her as the weakest contestant in the game. She is unimpressed with the reasons stated by Chandana Ananthakrishna and Shine during the task and is seen discussing the same with Kuri Prathap.

Priyanka is also seen having an intense conversation with Bhoomi Shetty where they sort out a few differences that had cropped up between the friends over the past week. They seem completely engrossed while their sidilu teammates are trying to figure the conversation. They happen to give their own fun voice-over whilst having a good time.

Bigg Boss, soon announces the third phase of the luxury budget task where both the teams will fight for the opportunity to stay in the main house with all the amenities. The task requires a member of each team to go underwater in the pool and supply balls to another teammate. They, in turn, will pass it on to the next member of the team who will have to catch hold of it in a basket tied atop their head. In the end, the team that manages to collect the most balls wins. Both the teams perform the task with the utmost fervour. But team sidilu wins the task by a huge margin.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss organizes a small game where the winning team can order food if the housemates are successful in scoring points in a game inspired by golf. Team saptashwa couldn’t score any points while the sidilu team continues to win at it as well. Finally, towards the end, in the night, team saptashwa is busy contemplating the reason for their losing streak. Shine is seen telling Deepika that most teammates have started playing individually to further their prospects in the show. He stated Chandana's instance who in spite of not knowing how to swim was hell-bent on getting in the pool to fetch the ball.

All in all, the house of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is stirring up the drama with most contestants coming into their own, in the quest for survival. It will also be interesting to see if team sidilu will continue to maintain their winning streak in the coming episodes.